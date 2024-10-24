Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 24, 2024) during his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week.

Mr. Abdullah is expected to hand over a resolution passed by his Cabinet urging the Centre to restore the Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a remarkable victory in the recent Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the first in 10 years, Mr. Abdullah's National Conference won 42 of the 90 assembly seats.

In its first Cabinet meeting, the new government passed the resolution urging the central government to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution was later approved by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The restoration is seen as a crucial step towards initiating a healing process, reinstating constitutional rights and safeguarding the unique identity of the region's residents.

With the cabinet's endorsement, the Chief Minister has been empowered to engage with the prime minister and the central government to advocate for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

