National

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party delegation meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with a delegation from J&K’s newly formed Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, in New Delhi on March 15, 2020. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with a delegation from J&K’s newly formed Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, in New Delhi on March 15, 2020. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AmitShah   | Photo Credit: PTI

JKAP chief Altaf Bukhari said various issues, including apprehension of people of a possible demographic change, early restoration of Statehood and release of political prisoners were discussed

Chief of newly-formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) Altaf Bukhari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 15 during which the Minister allayed fears of demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir and also assured for early return of Statehood.

Emerging after a nearly two-hour long meeting with the Home Minister, Mr. Bukhari, a businessman-turned-politician who led a delegation of the party, said various issues, including apprehension of people of a possible demographic change, early restoration of Statehood and release of political prisoners were discussed.

“The Home Minister made it clear that there was no question on the issue of any demographic change,” Mr. Bukhari said.

He said the Home Minister also reiterated that the government was committed for early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and also said that the process of delimitation would be completed in the most scientific manner at the earliest.

The meeting came a day after the delegation had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the Home Minister also assured the delegation that the domicile rights of people would be protected, Mr. Bukhari said.

The JKAP chief also raised various other issues, including autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, age relaxation of youths from Union Territory appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, relief in horticulture and agriculture, besides the tourism sector.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 4:59:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jammu-and-kashmir-apni-party-delegation-meets-home-minister-amit-shah/article31074392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY