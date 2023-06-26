Jamiat urges Muslims to strictly follow guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha

June 26, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on June 26 urged Muslims to strictly follow government guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha and not to share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

Eid ul-Azha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Thursday.

Muslims across the globe offer a sacrifice of animals as permitted by law in their respective countries as a symbol of the willingness and obedience to God that Prophet Ibraham showed in offering his son Ismael as sacrifice.

In a statement, Jamiat Uleme-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that in view of the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures while offering the sacrifice of animals.

He urged them not to share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

Maulana Madani also urged Muslims to strictly follow the government guidelines while performing qurbani (sacrifice) and not to sacrifice prohibited animals.

He urged them to take the administration into confidence wherever anyone tries to stop the legitimate sacrifice.

Maulana Madani also advised Muslims to take special care of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and stressed that animal waste should not be thrown on the roads, streets and drains, but buried in a manner that it does not raise any stench.

The Jamiat chief asserted that every possible effort should be made so that no one gets hurt by the actions of Muslims.

He also urged people to file a complaint with the local police station if there is "any kind of provocation by sectarian elements".