Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to continue stir

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) will continue its protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) until the law is revoked, the organisation said in a statement after a meeting of its working committee on Friday.

At the meeting, general secretary Mahmood Madani spoke about the implications of the law and committee member and lawyer Shakil Ahmad Sayed gave a report on the writ petition filed by the organisation against the CAA in the Supreme Court.

The working committee also adopted a resolution against the CAA, but said it was not opposed to the government granting citizenship to non-Musims but to the discrimination against Muslims who had been left out of the purview of the law.