National

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to continue stir

more-in

It is not opposed to grant of citizenship to non-Musims but to discrimination against Muslims

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) will continue its protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) until the law is revoked, the organisation said in a statement after a meeting of its working committee on Friday.

At the meeting, general secretary Mahmood Madani spoke about the implications of the law and committee member and lawyer Shakil Ahmad Sayed gave a report on the writ petition filed by the organisation against the CAA in the Supreme Court.

The working committee also adopted a resolution against the CAA, but said it was not opposed to the government granting citizenship to non-Musims but to the discrimination against Muslims who had been left out of the purview of the law.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 9:47:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jamiat-ulama-i-hind-to-continue-stir/article30472774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY