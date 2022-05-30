Jamiat passes resolutions on UCC, Gyanvapi and Mathura mosques

Prominent Muslim cleric and president of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani | Photo Credit: Anuj Kumar

May 30, 2022 10:09 IST

Any attempt to abolish Muslim Personal Law will not succeed, says president of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind

Prominent Muslim cleric and president of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani, said on Sunday, May 29, 2022, that “if anyone does not like us (Muslims) to follow our religion, then he does not deserve to live in this great country.”

Addressing a two-day meeting of the governing body of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Deoband, Madani said every citizen had the right to freely abide by his religion and “any attempt to abolish Muslim Personal Law will not succeed.”

The governing body meeting of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind passed several resolutions, including on Uniform Civil Code, the Gyanvapi mosque and the Mathura Idgah. The Jamiat said that the present government intended to abolish Muslim Personal Law by enacting the UCC, sidestepping the true spirit of the country's Constitution.

A declaration was also issued in which all Muslims were advised to refrain from fear, despair and sentimentality and work for the betterment of their future.

The resolution on Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah expressed deep concern and disgust over the ugly attitude of forces hostile to the peace and tranquility of the country as well as political parties patronising them for repeatedly raking up controversy regarding historic places of worship. “Gyanvapi mosque, Mathura Idgah, and other mosques are currently under a hate campaign. This will result in disturbing peace, order and integrity. of the country,” the resolution said.

The Ayodhya issue, the resolution said, had already severely damaged social harmony. “Now, these conflicts will provide fresh impetus for further confrontation and negative politics of majority domination.”

On the Uniform Civil Code, the Jamiat said that Muslim Personal Law on marriage, divorce, khula, inheritance, etc. are not framed by any society, individual, or group and that “they are essential parts of Islam like prayers, fasting and Haj, etc. derived from the Holy Qur'an and Hadiths.” Therefore, the resolution said, any change in the rules or regulations sanctioned by Islam or preventing anyone from following them was against the basic principles of Islam and sheer interference in the provision guaranteed in Article 25 of the Constitution of India.

In his last presidential address, the Madani highlighted the importance of sacrifice for the motherland and said “even if our lives are lost for the protection of this country, it will be a matter of pride for us.”

He said Muslims will continue to fulfill their responsibility to the country. “If they do not like us to follow our religion, they do not deserve to stay in this country, they should migrate from this great land whose nature is unity in diversity.”