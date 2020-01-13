Jamia students ‘gherao’ Vice Chancellor’s office

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students ‘gheraoed’ Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month’s violence on the campus.
Among other demands, they also wanted the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of the students.
The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.
They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over the issue.
