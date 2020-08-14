National

Jamia Millia Islamia sets up Mushirul Hasan Endowment

Mushirul Hasan in 2009 | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 14 August 2020 22:40 IST
Updated: 14 August 2020 22:40 IST

Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday announced the establishment of the “Mushirul Hasan Endowment”, through which annual post-doctoral fellowship and two post-graduate merit-cum-means scholarships would be given. An annual seminar on contemporary history, society and politics in India would also be organised.

“As a mark of respect for Professor Mushirul Hasan’s commitment to Jamia Millia Islamia and to the pursuit of academic excellence, Prof. Zoya Hasan — wife of late Prof. Mushirul Hasan, former Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, wishes to establish a Mushirul Hasan Endowment for which she proposes to donate ₹1.50 crore for the creation of this endowment,” said a university notification.

The principal sum donated would be invested by the university to earn an annual return, which would be spent on the scholarships and the seminar.

