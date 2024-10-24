Jamia Millia Islamia appoints JNU professor Mazhar Asif as new Vice-Chancellor

The President on Thursday (October 24, 2024) appointed Mazhar Asif as Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor, according to Union Ministry of Education officials.

Mr. Asif is currently a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) School of Languages.

"The president of India, in her capacity as the visitor of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been pleased to appoint Prof Mazhar Asif, School of Languages, JNU, New Delhi, as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia for a period of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier," a ministry official said.

Mr. Asif, a JNU alumna, was a member of the drafting committee for the new National Education Policy, 2020.

