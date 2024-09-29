GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jamaican PM to pay 4-day visit to India

A number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit of the Jamaican Prime Minister that would give a fillip to bilateral cooperation

Published - September 29, 2024 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness. File.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness will pay a four-day visit to India beginning Monday (September 30, 2024) to solidify bilateral ties in a range of key areas including trade and investment.

It will be the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Holness have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

"This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the longstanding bonds between Jamaica and India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the trip.

Mr. Holness will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"The visit will also provide an opportunity to Prime Minister Holness to meet with other dignitaries and interact with trade and industry leaders," the MEA said.

It said a number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit of the Jamaican Prime Minister that would give a fillip to bilateral cooperation.

"India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket," the MEA said in a statement.

