Jamaat’s women’s wing seeks President’s intervention in Bilkis Bano convicts’ remission

They have urged her to call an urgent meeting of the Prime Minister, Governor of Gujarat and other legal experts

A placard held by a protester during a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano’s case by Gujarat government, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Aug. 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

They have urged her to call an urgent meeting of the Prime Minister, Governor of Gujarat and other legal experts

Bilkis Bano has got some belated support from Muslim women’s bodies. The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s women’s wing has sought President’s “intervention” in the remission of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case and murder of 14 of her family members. Demanding that the convicts recently released be sent back to jail at the earliest, the women’s wing has written to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her to intervene in the matter by calling “an urgent meeting of the Prime Minister, Governor of Gujarat and other legal experts”. The support of the Muslim body’s women’s wing comes on the heels of many secular women’s bodies criticising the remission.

Speaking to The Hindu, Atiya Siddiqua, national secretary, JIH women’s wing, said the move to grant remission is aimed at garnering electoral dividends in the forthcoming elections in Gujarat. “The release of her tormentors on August 15 makes a mockery of the Prime Minister’s assurance to the nation regarding protecting the dignity of women. Releasing the rape convicts is an attempt to appease members of a particular community. It is meant to reap political dividends, and is highly objectionable. At a time when the Prime Minister talks of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, what signal does it send to other women fighting for justice after a crime? And what signal does it send to Ms. Bilkis who has shown immense faith and fortitude in fighting for justice since 2002?”

She disclosed that the body has sent a letter to the President, requesting her to give “directions to the Gujarat Government through the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to reverse the decision”.

“Madam President, as a woman, you can understand the pain and trauma that Bilkis Bano underwent when she was gang-raped and members of her family were killed before her eyes. The premature and unjustified release of her tormentors destroys any semblance of justice. We appeal to you to intervene in the matter by calling an urgent meeting of the Prime Minister, Governor of Gujarat and other legal experts to see how this grave injustice can be stopped,” the letter stated.

With the vice-president of JIH, Salim Engineer by her side, Ms. Siddiqua hoped that the Supreme Court where a petition has been filed will “reverse the grave injustice carried out under the guise of official government policy”. “The remission policy should be applied to those languishing in jails for petty crimes, not for heinous ones like gang rape and mass murder,” she stated, adding, “The move is bound to embolden criminals as they would be confident of being bailed out sooner rather than later even for heinous crimes. It is bound to shake a woman’s faith in the system.”

The women’s wing also lambasted the felicitation and garlanding of the convicts, calling it “reprehensible”. The women asked, “What kind of people treat rapists to sweets? What kind of society welcomes murderers with garlands? ”The Jamaat’s women have also sought a meeting with the President to press for cancellation of remission.”

Earlier, the Jamaat also expressed concern over the Supreme Court closing all the proceedings arising out of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the 2002 Godhra anti-Muslim riot cases. A Supreme Court Bench said that it was unfortunate that the contempt petition pertaining to the Babri Masjid demolition was not taken up. Prof. Engineer asked who was responsible for not hearing these cases. “Now the Supreme Court says that much time has passed and hence, there is no need to hear them. Whose job is it to hear the cases in the court? The judicial system is failing to deliver justice to the people. People are losing faith in the judiciary,” he rued.