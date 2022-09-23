Is NIA trying to pacify one constituency, asks Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Jamaat president alleged the investigating agencies were not following standard procedure of raids

Hot on the heels of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) nationwide raids on the premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the controversial body has found support. Shortly after the raids, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expressed “concern” over the raids on Popular Front of India. During the raids across 15 States, nearly 100 PFI personnel, including the Delhi PFI chief Parvez Ahmed and India chairman OMS Salam were arrested.

Syed Sadatullah Husaini, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, deplored the raids and crackdown on the PFI leadership and offices by the NIA and ED. In a statement, Mr. Husaini said, “Jamaat-e-Islami Hind is concerned over the raids conducted by the NIA and ED on the Popular Front of India (PFI) offices and their leaders. Agencies like the NIA can investigate people against whom they have clear evidence, but such actions should appear unbiased and free from political motivation.”

He alleged the investigating agencies were not following standard procedure of raids. “The way NIA and ED have made simultaneous raids across the country, targeting PFI, raises many questions.

The operation becomes suspicious, particularly in the backdrop of several actions by Central government agencies against the Opposition groups and leaders in the last few years through various State agencies.”

Mr. Husaini claimed the raids stemmed from vote bank politics.

“Are the raids meant to appease a particular constituency? Is it not a kind of appeasement and vote-bank politics? Jamaat-e-Islami Hind deplores all such raids and actions in which people are subject to harassment, irrespective of whether they belong to the opposition, the minorities, or any social class of society.

“If the State agencies are taking coercive action against them in a biased manner without proof and justification, then it is not healthy for a vibrant and just society. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind never endorses hate and violence and condemns it unequivocally.”