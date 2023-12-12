Jamaat disappointed with Article 370 verdict

December 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Noted Muslim organisation, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), has voiced its “disagreement and disappointment” with the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370.

In a statement to the media, JIH president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said here on December 12: “We do not agree and are disappointed by the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the scrapping of Article 370. Surprisingly, the apex court did not take notice of how this decision was taken four years ago. Article 370 was abrogated suddenly and unilaterally without consulting the people or the State Assembly, and without proper debate in Parliament. That goes against the basic principles of our parliamentary democracy.”

Mr. Husaini also expressed disappointment that the court did not address the issue of abrogating the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, hitherto the sole Muslim-majority State in the country. “Federalism has been seriously compromised. With this Supreme Court judgment in its defence, the Union government can now pick any State of India and convert it into a Union territory. Will this be good for democracy and the federal structure of our Union,” he asked.

The Jamaat also asked for immediate and concrete steps to restore the status of Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement released to the media, the Muslim body asked the government to follow the top court’s order on conducting free and fair elections by September in the State. “The government must immediately restore statehood and conduct free and fair elections before the deadline set by the Supreme Court.”

Mr. Husaini also urged the government to “most sincerely comply with the Supreme Court demand for setting up an impartial Truth and Reconciliation committee to investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the State and non-state actors at least since the 1980s and recommend measures for reconciliation also”.

