HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jamaat disappointed with Article 370 verdict

‘With this Supreme Court judgment in its defence, the Centre can now pick any State and convert it into a Union territory’

December 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Ziya Us Salam
Ziya Us Salam

Noted Muslim organisation, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), has voiced its “disagreement and disappointment” with the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370.

In a statement to the media, JIH president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said here on December 12: “We do not agree and are disappointed by the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the scrapping of Article 370. Surprisingly, the apex court did not take notice of how this decision was taken four years ago. Article 370 was abrogated suddenly and unilaterally without consulting the people or the State Assembly, and without proper debate in Parliament. That goes against the basic principles of our parliamentary democracy.”

Mr. Husaini also expressed disappointment that the court did not address the issue of abrogating the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, hitherto the sole Muslim-majority State in the country. “Federalism has been seriously compromised. With this Supreme Court judgment in its defence, the Union government can now pick any State of India and convert it into a Union territory. Will this be good for democracy and the federal structure of our Union,” he asked.

The Jamaat also asked for immediate and concrete steps to restore the status of Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement released to the media, the Muslim body asked the government to follow the top court’s order on conducting free and fair elections by September in the State. “The government must immediately restore statehood and conduct free and fair elections before the deadline set by the Supreme Court.”

Mr. Husaini also urged the government to “most sincerely comply with the Supreme Court demand for setting up an impartial Truth and Reconciliation committee to investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the State and non-state actors at least since the 1980s and recommend measures for reconciliation also”.

Related Topics

court administration / Article 370

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.