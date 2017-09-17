Jalsatyagraha called off, Medha seeks rehabilitation

Protests were held in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, seeking rehabilitation of families affected by the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar, has been standing in waist-deep water of the Narmada in Barwani district for the past three days demanding rehabilitation of 40,000 families.

However, she ended the protest on Sunday evening.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation and will intensify our stir in future, if needed, for rehabilitation of SSD oustees,” Ms. Patkar said.

“I have come to know that today people protested in other States of the country for the sake of the oustees. Due to our struggle, the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan didn’t attend the SSD dedication function of Modi.”

Hours after the dedication function in Gujarat, CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali led a demonstration here, demanding that the 40,000 families be rehabilitated, the party’s Bhopal district secretary Pushan Bhattacharya said.

The CPI(M) staged similar protests in other districts of the State.

At Navadataudi village in Khargone district, some people affected by the dam tonsured their head demanding rehabilitation. They staged a Jalsatyagraha by standing in the Narmada river for some hours, Nagesh Kewat, a member of the local Kewat Samaj (fishermen community), said.

Rahul Yadav, an aide of Ms. Patkar, said the NBA leader wanted that the affected families should be rehabilitated at the earliest.

Mr. Yadav said the NBA would continue its struggle.

An official of Madhya Pradesh’s Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) said according to the official figure, 23,614 families were affected by the dam in the four districts of Madhya Pradesh.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the families, who were partially affected by the dam’s backwater, had already left their places and are comfortably staying in the State government-run shelter homes or rehabilitated,” he said.

On NBA’s claim that the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan did not attend the dedication function, he said they were preoccupied with functions organised to mark the birthday celebrations of Mr. Modi.

Greenpeace stand

Greenpeace India condemned the inauguration of the dam, saying it signalled “ruin” and not development of 10,000 hapless and poor farmers.

The NGO said the project would not bring any development for Advasis in the absence of a just and fair rehabilitation programme.

Greenpeace India’s executive director Ravi Chellam said it stood in solidarity with the Narmada Bachao Andolan.