Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for COVID-19

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday joined a growing list of Ministers who have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic. Mr. Shekhawat gave news of his contracting the coronavirus himself over Twitter, stating: “On getting some symptoms, I got the corona test done and my report came back positive. I am hospitalised on the advise of doctors. I request that those who came in contact with me in the last few days isolate themselves and get themselves examined. May all of you be healthy and take care of yourself.”
Mr. Shekhawat, the fifth Union Minister to be diagnosed thus, was to be admitted to hospital for treatment, according to sources.
Before getting diagnosed, the Minister had held two meetings on Tuesday, one with regard to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who had joined it virtually, while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria being physically present, and another virtual conference on Wednesday with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. K. Palaniswami where again Mr Kataria was physically present.
