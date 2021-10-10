Jal Jeevan Mission: 43% households have tap connection till now

New Delhi

10 October 2021 11:49 IST

According to data shared by the Jal Shakti Ministry, 100% homes in six states and Union Territories have tap water supply

About 43% rural households have been provided with tap water connections till date under the Jal Jeevan Mission with 100% homes in six states and Union Territories having tap water supply, according to official data.

However, in seven states and UTs, less than 25% households have tap water supply.

These states and UTs are Assam (22%), Rajasthan (20.89%), Ladakh (16.32%), Jharkhand (15.12%), West Bengal (13.48%), Chhattisgarh (13.17%) and Uttar Pradesh (12.72%).

According to data shared by the Jal Shakti Ministry, out of 19,22,49,980 households, 8,31,03,880 households have been provided with tap water connections till date accounting for 43.23%.

Moreover, 5,07,41,042 (26.39%) households have been provided with water connection since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, according to the data.

Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Haryana have provided tap water supply to 100% of the households.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Last week, a mid-year review of implementation of the scheme was held by the Jal Shakti Ministry where states' progress was evaluated, officials said.

In evaluation with Himachal Pradesh, the state committed to providing 100% households with tap connections by 2022.

The Centre has asked HP to prioritise "aspirational districts" and start work in all remaining villages at the earliest, an official said.

In the mid-year review of implementation of JJM in Punjab, the state showed progress that it is achieving more than the annual planned target already.

The Centre asked Punjab to prioritise habitations affected with heavy metals and aspirational districts, the official said.

In 117 aspirational districts, 1,22,33,458 (36.18%) households have been provided with tap water connections.

According to the data, 7,98,199 schools have been provided with tap water supply, accounting for 77.45% of the total schools and 7,73,848 anganwadi centres (AWCs) have been provided with tap water supply, accounting for 69.04% of the total AWCs.

Schools in 12 states and UTs have 100 per cent tap water connection while schools in 10 states and UTs have over 75% tap water connection, according to the official data.

Jharkhand is the only state with just 17.97 per cent schools having tap water supply, according to the data.