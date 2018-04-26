Jaish’s operational commander among 4 militants killed

The police have identified one of the four Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) members killed on Tuesday in a forest area Pulwama by security forces as a "wanted" top militant.

"Operational commander of the JeM Mufti Yasir was among those killed in a joint operation in the upper reaches of Tral," said Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir S.P. Vaid.

The JeM militants included two foreigners. Yasir, who was from Pakistan, was wanted since he replaced Noor Mohammed Tantray alias Noor Tral last year. The local militants were identified as Abid Ahmad of Khargund and Ishfaq Ahmad of Handoora.

Militants decamp with service rifles

A police spokesman said militants attacked an armed guard of 13 Battalion at Budgam and decamped with four service rifles on Wednesday night.

"The incident took place at Goripora, Hyderpora, on the city outskirts of Srinagar," said the police.