Jaishankar's meeting with Thai counterpart contributed to strengthening of bilateral ties: MEA

Updated - July 14, 2024 06:29 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Thailand Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa have reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, connectivity and investment.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this on July 14, two days after the two foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of a meeting of the BIMSTEC grouping.

"The two ministers reviewed progress across various areas of partnership covering political exchanges, defence and security ties, trade and investment opportunities, connectivity, science and technology collaboration, health cooperation, culture and people-to-people interaction," the MEA said.

One million Indian tourists visited Thailand between January and June 2024

A key member of the 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) grouping, Thailand is seen by India as a crucial strategic partner in the Southeast Asian region.

"The two ministers also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reiterated commitment to closer cooperation in sub-regional, regional and multilateral fora," it said.

On July 12, Mr. Jaishankar held a meeting with the Thai minister and hosted a lunch in his honour.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and Southeast Asia for multifaceted cooperation.

In accordance with the vision of the two Prime Ministers, Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Sangiampongsa reaffirmed the mutual desire for a stronger India-Thailand partnership, the MEA said.

Ideals of Lord Buddha a spiritual bridge between India and Thailand: PM Modi

It said Thailand is a key partner of India in the ASEAN.

"The 'Act East' Policy of India which marks its 10th year in 2024, finds convergence with the 'Act West' Policy of Thailand.

"Interactions between the External Affairs Minister and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs have contributed to further strengthening of bilateral ties," the MEA added.

