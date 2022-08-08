Jaishankar, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File. | Photo Credit: AP

August 08, 2022 17:55 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach Ukraine very soon.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on August 8 spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the recent developments in Ukraine's conflict with Russia and its continuing global repercussions.

Mr. Jaishankar also assured Mr. Kuleba that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach Ukraine very soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions," Mr. Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon," he said.

India has maintained that the crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.