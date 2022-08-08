India

Jaishankar, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI New Delhi August 08, 2022 17:55 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 17:56 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on August 8 spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the recent developments in Ukraine's conflict with Russia and its continuing global repercussions.

Mr. Jaishankar also assured Mr. Kuleba that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach Ukraine very soon.

"Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions," Mr. Jaishankar said in a tweet.

