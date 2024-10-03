In a visit expected to set the course for India-Sri Lanka ties, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Colombo on Friday (October 4, 2024) to meet the Sri Lankan “leadership”, less than a fortnight after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

“In keeping with India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR outlook, the visit underlines the shared commitment of the two countries to further deepen the longstanding partnership for mutual benefit,” the MEA said in its statement.

During his day-long visit to Sri Lanka, Mr. Jaishankar will hold talks with the new Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and is expected to call on Mr. Dissanayake, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and meet with other leaders, depending on his schedule, said officials.

Indian projects

In particular, discussions over the future of Indian projects, including the Trincomalee infrastructure and energy projects, and private investments such as the wind power project of the Adani Group, whose selection process Mr. Dissanayake has questioned, are expected. In addition, the new government’s stance on issues of devolution and Tamil rights, which New Delhi has been vocal about in the past, will be watched most closely.

The visit will also be an opportunity to gauge future policies of the newly elected National People’s Power [NPP] government — led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna [JVP] — in Sri Lanka, which has never held power before, towards investment from China and the access to Chinese military and research vehicles as well as other “dual use” projects, officials said.

Mr. Jaishankar will also be keen to secure Mr. Dissanayake’s commitment to visit India at the earliest, but officials said the visit may only take place after the Sri Lankan Parliamentary elections scheduled for November 14 this year. While leaders of friendly neighbouring countries have always made New Delhi their first destination, the tradition has been overturned in the past few months by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Bangladesh’s leader Muhammad Yunus.

Possibly sensing the 55-year-old leftist leader’s growing popularity earlier this year, New Delhi had hosted Mr. Dissanayake in February. Mr. Dissanayake was then an opposition legislator, and his visit which included meetings with Mr. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval drew much attention in the island nation. Mr. Doval met Mr. Dissanayake and other key presidential aspirants last month during a visit to Colombo.

Mr. Jaishankar was last in Colombo in June 2024, when he reviewed India-backed energy and connectivity projects with the Ranil Wickremesinghe administration. In New Delhi’s first high-level engagement with Mr. Dissanayake after he was sworn in on September 23, the projects are expected to be taken up for review.

Significantly, in the run-up to the polls, Mr. Dissanayake vowed to cancel the controversial Adani power project in northern Sri Lanka. Local environmental groups have already challenged the project at Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, citing environmental concerns. However, he said the strategically located eastern port city of Trincomalee — where India is involved in refurbishing Second World War era oil tanks — will be developed through a joint venture with a foreign company.

In an interview to The Hindu weeks before the election, Mr. Dissanayake acknowledged the “need to work with India”, especially in the energy sector. “We welcome foreign capital, including from the private sector. But all investments should come through a fair tender process,” he had said, referring to Adani Green’s offer of $0.0826, or 8.26 cents, per kilowatt-hour. “If the government had gone for a fair tender process, we could have got it for half the price.”

Tamil question

Although Mr. Dissanayake’s campaign did not explicitly commit to implementing the 13th Amendment, the legislation born out of the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987 that assures a measure of power to the provinces, he has committed to holding provincial council elections. Further, he has promised to address the country’s long-pending national question through a new Constitution.

This morning (02nd), I met with @santjha, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, at the Presidential Secretariat.



During our conversation, he congratulated the new government and expressed India's readiness to support our development process in any way possible. He… pic.twitter.com/WK9CidtmMs — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) October 2, 2024

Meanwhile, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha met some key Tamil leaders earlier this week and suggested that the Tamil polity stay united to better represent their interests nationally, a Tamil MP present at the meeting told local media. In the presidential elections, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa secured the highest share of votes in the Tamil-majority areas.

Mr. Jha was the first Colombo-based diplomat to meet and wish Mr. Dissanayake soon after he emerged the winner in the presidential race. He was also among diplomats who held talks with the newly elected President on October 2. High Commissioner Santosh Jha conveyed India’s willingness to assist Sri Lanka in “digitisation initiatives to combat corruption”, a statement from the President’s office said.