Jaishankar to visit Maldives from August 9 to 11

Updated - August 08, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Visit will aim to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further

ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the Rajya Sabha on August 7, 2024. Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Maldives from August 9 to 11, 2024 and the visit will aim to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.

Mr. Jaishankar's visit is his first to the island nation after his re-appointment for the second term. His visit follows the recent visit of the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

"The External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr. S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Maldives from 09-11 August 2024. The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives, H. E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Mr. Jaishankar previously last visited Maldives in January 2023.

