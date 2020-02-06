National

Jaishankar thanks Iranian authorities for assistance in release of detained ship’s crew

The ship ‘Abdul Razzak’ was detained in Iran for 11 months.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said six Indian crew members of the ship ‘Abdul Razzak’, detained in Iran for 11 months, have been released. Jaishankar thanked the Iranian authorities for their assistance.

“Six Indian crew members of the ship ‘Abdul Razzak’ detained in Iran for 11 months have been released. Thank the Iranian authorities for their assistance. Appreciate the efforts of our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulate in Bandar Abbas,” he said in a tweet.

Feb 6, 2020

