Jaishankar terms United Nations a ‘frozen, 1945-invented mechanism’ 

January 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India will shape its Presidency in G-20 in consultation with both the partners in the G-20 as well as with the “fellow citizens” in the Global South, said External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday. Addressing the second day of the ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’, Mr. Jaishankar said disruption in the supply of essential commodities after the eruption of the Ukraine crisis has not received attention in the global bodies and that the United Nations is “a frozen 1945-invented mechanism”.

“Where the United Nations is concerned, a frozen, 1945-invented mechanism is simply unable to articulate the wider concerns of its membership. Some powers have been singularly focused on their own advantage, to the exclusion of the well-being of the international community. And the G-20 reflecting the composition of its membership, has had its own particular focus. This is what we are seeking to change. India’s G-20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G-20 partners but also our fellow citizens in the Global South,” said Mr. Jaishankar.

The Indian Minister said the Global South has faced additional stress and anxieties because of “debt, unviable projects, trade barriers, contracting financial flows and climate pressure”, apart from the Covid pandemic. But these factors have not made it to the global high table which remains dominated by older concerns.

“The costs and availability of fuel, food and fertilizers have emerged as a major concern for many of us. So too has the disruption in trade and commercial services. However, none of this has got the attention that it deserves in global councils,” said Mr. Jaishankar while highlighting the “burden of a colonial past,” and “inequalities of the current world order”.

Mr. Jaishankar emphasised that “global conversations” should reflect the “concerns and challenges”. He said that a “more democratic and equitable world can only be built on greater diversification and localisation of capabilities.”

The meeting was also addressed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal who called for forging new partnerships among countries of the Global South to “build resilient supply chains, increase trade and promote tourism”.

“At the WTO Ministerial Conference held in Geneva in June 2022, India, South Africa and other developing countries worked together to obtain the TRIPS waiver decision providing equitable and affordable access to vaccines. We shall redouble our efforts at the WTO to get the TRIPS waiver extended to COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics,” said Mr. Goyal hosting the session on Commerce and Trade Ministers of the Global South.

