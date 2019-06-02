Jaishankar stays with Sushma Swaraj’s social media outreach

Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Sunday responded to tweets by several Indians abroad seeking help, signalling a continuation of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj’s social media outreach for people in distress.

Ms. Swaraj leaves a legacy of an easily-accessible External Affairs Minister who helped the diaspora through Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Jaishankar responded to calls for help by several Indians abroad, assuring them that Indians missions in respective countries were trying to address their issues.

When one Mahalakshmi tweeted seeking help to her family members whose passports were lost in Italy during a trip, Mr. Jaishankar said, “Our Embassy in Rome/ Consul General in Munich will extend all assistance. Please be in touch with them @IndiainItaly @cgmunich.”

The Minister also responded to a Twitter user’s request for help in finding her husband in Kuwait and bringing him back to India. The complainant said her husband was not responding to court summons.

To this, Mr. Jaishankar tweeted: “Our Embassy in Kuwait is already working on it. Please be in touch with them @indembkwt.”

In his first official Twitter post, Mr. Jaishankar on Saturday said he was “proud to follow on the footsteps” of Ms. Swaraj. “My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji.”