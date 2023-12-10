HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaishankar speaks to Palestinian PM, reiterates India's long-standing position on Palestine

During the telephonic conversation, Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed deep concern on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank

December 10, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on December 9. Mr. Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine.

During the telephonic conversation, Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed deep concern on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Also read: Where does India stand on the Israel-Hamas war? | Explained

Taking to X, Mr. Jaishankar stated, “Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening. He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch.”

India’s position regarding the Palestine issue has been “longstanding and consistent,” Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on October 12.

Arindam Bagchi said, “India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same.”

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide the Palestinian people with humanitarian assistance while reiterating India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

“Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” posted PM Modi on X.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.