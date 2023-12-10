Jaishankar speaks to Palestinian PM, reiterates India's long-standing position on Palestine

December 10, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on December 9. Mr. Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine.

During the telephonic conversation, Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed deep concern on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Taking to X, Mr. Jaishankar stated, “Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening. He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch.”

India’s position regarding the Palestine issue has been “longstanding and consistent,” Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on October 12.

Arindam Bagchi said, “India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same.”

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide the Palestinian people with humanitarian assistance while reiterating India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

“Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” posted PM Modi on X.