Jaishankar speaks to his counterparts from six countries

New Delhi

07 January 2022 09:44 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's interaction came a day after he held similar conversations with foreign ministers of Australia, Indonesia, Maldives and Bhutan.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday held separate telephonic talks with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria on further expanding bilateral ties.

The latest round of Mr. Jaishankar's interaction came a day after he held similar conversations with foreign ministers of Australia, Indonesia, Maldives and Bhutan.

After a discussion with his Sri Lankan counterpart G.L. Peiris, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India will support Sri Lanka in "these difficult times".

Advertising

Advertising

"Greeted FM G L Peiris of Sri Lanka in the New Year. A reliable friend, India will support Sri Lanka in these difficult times. Agreed to remain in close touch," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

In his talks with foreign minister of Bangladesh A.K. Abdul Momen, Mr. Jaishankar invited him for the Joint Consultative Commission Meeting in India soon.

"Exchanged New Year's greetings with FM Dr A K Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. 2021 was a demonstration of our deep solidarity and friendship. Agreed that we must build further on that foundation in 2022. Congratulated him on the cricket victory in New Zealand," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

"Invited him for the Joint Consultative Commission Meeting in India soon," he said.

Following his conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Khadka, Mr. Jaishankar said it was agreed to broaden the "vistas" of bilateral cooperation.

"Just finished a New Year call with FM Dr Narayan Khadka of Nepal. Was an opportunity to recognize progress on so many fronts. Our Development Partnership and Covid collaboration have been noteworthy. Agreed to broaden the vistas of our cooperation," he said.

Referring to his talks with the foreign minister of Singapore Vivian Bala, Mr. Jaishankar said views on regional challenges were shared besides discussing bilateral issues.

"Good to connect in the New Year with FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Exchanged notes on the Covid situation. Discussed ideas on the bilateral front. And shared views on regional challenges," Mr. Jaishankar said.

After his talks with the foreign minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he said: "Pleasure as always to speak to UAE FM @ABZayed. 2021 was a year of notable progress. Appreciate his deep commitment to taking our ties to a higher level." Abouthis talks with Nigeria's Geoffrey Onyeama, the External Affairs Minister said the development of the "special relationship" between the two countries was reviewed.

"Nice speaking to FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria. Conveyed greetings for 2022 and reviewed the development of our special relationship. Look forward to an early Joint Commission Meeting at Abuja," he tweeted.

Mr. Jaishankar spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday night and with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.