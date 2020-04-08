Jaishankar speaks to Australian Foreign Minister about stranded students

Australia has assured India of the welfare of Indian students stranded there due to travel restrictions over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said after a conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Wednesday.

“A very good conversation with FM Marise Payne on our respective responses to COVID-19. She assured that there is no change in the status of Indian students studying in Australia,” Mr. Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

“We discussed the importance of Australia’s Indian community in responding to the crisis & supporting Australians in India affected by internal & travel restrictions,” Ms. Payne added on Twitter as well.

The conversation followed a call between PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morisson on Monday, where Mr. Morisson said Indian students would continue to be “valued”. Thousands of Indian students in Australia have been worried by Mr. Morisson’s comments last week that those who are not able to support themselves should “return to their home countries”.

The Australian High Commission in India is planning to charter flights to take Australian citizens from India back home. However, unlike other countries, India is not at present allowing citizens abroad to return.

“India will fully facilitate arrangements for Australians wishing to return home,” Mr. Jaishankar said, adding that the government is also responding positively to Australia’s “drug requirements”.