S. Jaishankar on Israel visit from October 17; will hold talks to strengthen strategic ties

New Delhi

16 October 2021 16:30 IST

This will be Mr. Jaishankar's first visit to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Israel beginning Sunday during which he will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This will be Mr. Jaishankar's first visit to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that Mr. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Israel from October 17-21 at the invitation of Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lapid.

Advertising

Advertising

He will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Lapid and will also call on President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy during his visit.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, the MEA has said.

During his visit, Mr. Jaishankar will interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in the Israeli universities, and business people, including from the hi-tech industries, the statement said.

The visit will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the valiant Indian soldiers who laid their lives in the region, especially during the First World War, it added.