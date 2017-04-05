National

Jaishankar meets Ranil, Sirisena

Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed bilateral matters, The Hindu learns.

Mr. Jaishankar was in Colombo to address German Ambassadors from India Ocean Rim (IOR) countries.

In his meeting later on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary and the Sri Lankan leaders reportedly discussed development cooperation. The two neighbours are in the process of finalising various projects, including in the strategically-significant Sampur in Trincomalee.

