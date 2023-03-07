Jaishankar meets members of American Jewish Committee

March 07, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on March 7, met a delegation of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and discussed the "sea change" in India's ties with the U.S. and Israel since 2014.

The AJC delegation, led by its Chief Executive Officer Ted Deutch, is currently on a visit to India.

"Glad to meet the American Jewish Committee delegation on their visit to India. Discussed about the sea change in India-U.S. and India-Israel relationships since 2014," Mr. Jaishankar said on Twitter.

The Minister appreciated the sentiments and support of the AJC, as also their working with Indian community organisations in the U.S.

The AJC describes itself as a global advocacy organisation for the Jewish people.

Through its global network of offices, institutes, and international partnerships, the AJC engages with leaders at the highest levels of government and civil society to counter antisemitism, open new doors for Israel, and advance democratic values, the website of the AJC said.

