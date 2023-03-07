ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar meets members of American Jewish Committee

March 07, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar appreciated the sentiments and support of the AJC, as also their working with Indian community organisations in the U.S.

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the American Jewish Committee delegates during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on March 7, met a delegation of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and discussed the "sea change" in India's ties with the U.S. and Israel since 2014.

The AJC delegation, led by its Chief Executive Officer Ted Deutch, is currently on a visit to India.

"Glad to meet the American Jewish Committee delegation on their visit to India. Discussed about the sea change in India-U.S. and India-Israel relationships since 2014," Mr. Jaishankar said on Twitter.

The Minister appreciated the sentiments and support of the AJC, as also their working with Indian community organisations in the U.S.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AJC describes itself as a global advocacy organisation for the Jewish people.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the American Jewish Committee delegates in a group photo during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Through its global network of offices, institutes, and international partnerships, the AJC engages with leaders at the highest levels of government and civil society to counter antisemitism, open new doors for Israel, and advance democratic values, the website of the AJC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US