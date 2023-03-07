HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaishankar meets members of American Jewish Committee

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar appreciated the sentiments and support of the AJC, as also their working with Indian community organisations in the U.S.

March 07, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the American Jewish Committee delegates during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the American Jewish Committee delegates during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on March 7, met a delegation of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and discussed the "sea change" in India's ties with the U.S. and Israel since 2014.

The AJC delegation, led by its Chief Executive Officer Ted Deutch, is currently on a visit to India.

"Glad to meet the American Jewish Committee delegation on their visit to India. Discussed about the sea change in India-U.S. and India-Israel relationships since 2014," Mr. Jaishankar said on Twitter.

The Minister appreciated the sentiments and support of the AJC, as also their working with Indian community organisations in the U.S.

The AJC describes itself as a global advocacy organisation for the Jewish people.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the American Jewish Committee delegates in a group photo during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with the American Jewish Committee delegates in a group photo during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Through its global network of offices, institutes, and international partnerships, the AJC engages with leaders at the highest levels of government and civil society to counter antisemitism, open new doors for Israel, and advance democratic values, the website of the AJC said.

Related Topics

diplomacy / international relations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.