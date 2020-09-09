Jaishankar meets his Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here and discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost India’s strategic partnership with the two Central Asian countries.
Mr. Jaishankar is here on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
“A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted after his first bilateral meeting of the day.
The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest.
“Agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres,” Mr. Jaishankar wrote.
Mr. Jaishankar thanked Mr. Aidarbekov for the support in facilitating the return of Indian nationals from the Central Asian country.
Air India operated several flights under Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate its nationals stranded in other nations due to lockdown.
About 4,500 Indian students are studying medicine in various medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. A few businessmen are engaged in trade and services in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Indian Embassy in Bishkek.
Mr. Jaishankar later said he held a warm meeting with Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.
“Pleased with our growing bilateral and regional cooperation. Highly value this strategic partnership,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath