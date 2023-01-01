ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar meets Austrian counterpart Schallenberg

January 01, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Vienna

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour, also met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on January 1, 2023. Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on January 1 held talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, his first diplomatic engagement in 2023.

Mr. Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour, also met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer before attending the country's renowned New Year’s Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Delighted to see my good friend Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna. My first diplomatic engagement in 2023. Thank him for inviting us to join the traditional New Year’s concert in Vienna," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

Mr. Jaishankar also met Bulgaria's President Rumen Georgiev Radev and discussed bilateral cooperation.

“A good meeting in Vienna with President Rumen Georgiev Radev of Bulgaria. Discussed strengthening of our cooperation in the context of Make in India, near-shoring and building resilient supply chains,” he tweeted.

During his visit, Mr. Jaishankar will chair several of the important high-level bilateral meetings along with addressing the strong Indian community here.

Mr. Schallenberg had visited India in March 2022.

