Jaishankar inaugurates new Indian consulate in Brisbane, pays homage to Gandhi

During the visit, Mr. Jaishankar will co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra

Updated - November 04, 2024 12:00 pm IST - Brisbane

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (November 4, 2024) inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane, underlining that this will contribute to strengthening India’s ties with the Queensland state, promoting trade and serving the diaspora.

Mr. Jaishankar, arrived in Australia on Sunday (November 3, 2024) on the first leg of his two-nation tour which will also take him to Singapore.

India an indispensable strategic partner: Australian Envoy

"Delighted to formally inaugurate the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane today. It will contribute to strengthening India’s ties with Queensland state, promoting trade, fostering educational linkages and serving the diaspora. Thank H.E Dr. Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland and Ministers @Ros_Bates_MP and @FionaSimpsonMP  for joining the inauguration ceremony," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

This is India’s fourth consulate in Australia in Brisbane. The rest are in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The External Affairs Minister also paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane on Monday (November 4, 2024).

"His message of peace and harmony resonates through the world," Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Mr. Jaishankar also met the Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane on Monday (November 4, 2024).

'Indian spies' allegation: Australian PM Albanese says such matters raised 'privately'

"Pleased to meet H.E Dr Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane today. Discussed opportunities and ways to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Queensland state," he posted on X.

During the visit, Mr. Jaishankar will co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

He will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under in the Australian Parliament House. He is scheduled to interact with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, the business community, media and think tanks.

From Australia, Mr. Jaishankar will travel to Singapore, where he will address the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries.

Published - November 04, 2024 11:59 am IST

