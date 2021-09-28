Jaishankar holds talks with Mexican President on expanding practical cooperation in various sectors

S. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mexico, his first to the North American country as the External Affairs Minister

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had an "open conversation" with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador on governance priorities and practices, as the two leaders held discussions on expanding practical cooperation in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, ICT and energy.

Mr. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mexico, his first to the North American country as the External Affairs Minister.

Mr. Jaishankar thanked President Obrador for receiving him and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"An open conversation on our governance priorities and practices. Great scope for exchange of experiences and best practices," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting on Monday.

"Discussed expanding practical cooperation in pharmaceuticals, ICT and energy," he said.

Earlier, Mr. Jaishankar held a "comprehensive discussion" with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón and reviewed cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and space, stressing that the two countries must collaborate more closely in international forums.

"Concluded a comprehensive discussion with FM @m_ebrard of Mexico. Reviewed our political cooperation, trade and investment, space and scientific potential, cultural exchanges and consular issues. Shared perspectives on governance challenges and global narratives," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting on Monday.

Mr. Jaishankar, the first External Affairs Minister to visit Mexico in 41 years, said that as independent powers committed to a multipolar world, "India and Mexico must collaborate more closely in international forums." "Glad to note our Mexican partners reciprocating this sentiment," he tweeted.

Mr. Jaishankar also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Mexico City by offering floral tributes to the statue of the father of the nation.

"Particularly appropriate on the occasion of the anniversary of Mexican independence," he tweeted.

As part of his other engagements, Mr. Jaishankar also attended the Independence Day celebrations of Mexico in Mexico City.

He met Serbia's First Lady Tamara Vucic and Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.

"Glad to learn that the First Lady is an enthusiastic and ardent practitioner of Yoga," he tweeted.

Mr. Jaishankar also met Belize Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay.

"Appreciated their warm words on our #vaccinemaitri," Mr. Jaishankar said.

He also met Bangladeshi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on the sidelines of the independence day celebrations in Mexico City.

Earlier, Jaishankar was received by Minister of Finance and Public Credit Rogelio Ramírez de la O with whom he discussed Mexico’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Jaishankar reached Mexico at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Casaubón after concluding his visit to the U.S. for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr. Jaishankar will interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico, which is currently India’s second largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alongside India for the 2021-22 period, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two-way trade in 2018 was $10.155 billion, comprising exports worth $5.231 billion and imports valued at $4.923 billion, according to official data.

India's exports comprise mainly of vehicles and auto parts, chemicals, aluminium products, electrical machinery and electronic equipment, steel, gems and ceramic products. India imports crude oil, electrical goods and machinery from Mexico.