Jaishankar holds talks with Argentine President; discusses trade ties, defence cooperation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called on Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and discussed measures for making trade ties more sustainable and ambitious as well as the potential for bilateral cooperation in defence and nuclear energy.

Mr. Jaishankar, who arrived here on Thursday on the final leg of his maiden official visit to three Latin American countries, also met Economy Minister Sergio Massa and exchanged views on economic cooperation.

"Glad to meet @SergioMassa, Minister of Economy of Argentina. Appreciate his positive outlook towards expanding our economic cooperation," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

After meeting Argentine President Fernández, Mr. Jaishankar said, "Thank President @alferdez for receiving me. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi." They discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, including making trade levels more sustainable and ambitious.

They also exchange views on energy and food security, "both from the perspective of the global south and our bilateral ties." They underlined the importance of affordable healthcare, including pharmaceuticals.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the potential for defence cooperation as well as in nuclear energy.

This is Mr. Jaishankar's first-ever official visit to South America. He has already visited Paraguay and Brazil.

Mr. Jaishankar's visit to these three countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with India's partners in Latin America, explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance, the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of his trip.