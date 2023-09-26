Jaishankar, Guterres discuss reform of global financial institutions and sustainability

September 26, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - United Nations

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held bilateral talks on September 25, and discussed the sustainability agenda and the reform of international financial institutions, as per Mr. Jaishankar. The Minister met with Mr. Guterres at the UN’s headquarters on the eve of the Minister’s address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

“Discussed how India’s G20 Presidency has contributed to strengthening UN’s sustainable development agenda,” Mr. Jaishankar wrote on X (formerly, Twitter).

“We have coordinated closely in this regard over the last year. Appreciate UNSG’s strong commitment to reforming International Financial Institutions,“ he added, referring to the reform of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the reform agenda is greater lending capacity for the World Bank and more board-based representation for countries on the boards of these institutions. Mr. Guterres has been a vocal critic of the performance of these institutions.

The Minister also met with UNGA President Dennis Francis, with whom he said he had discussed India’s G-20 presidency, as well as the reform of multilateralism “and giving the Global South its due on crucial issues of our times”. The government has sought to position India as the advocate of the Global South and had organised a number of similarly themed events on the fringes of the UNGA session in New York.

“Congratulated India’s successful #G20 Chairmanship, especially on India’s unwavering advocacy in support of the Global South,” Mr. Francis said

Mr. Jaishankar also held talks with Madagascar Foreign Minister Yvette Sylla.

“Discussed development partnership, millets and rice production, digital delivery and defense cooperation,” he said on X.

Mr. Jaishankar will address the General Assembly on Tuesday morning on behalf of the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT