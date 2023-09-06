HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaishankar discusses East Asia and G20 summits with his Indonesian counterpart

Indonesia is hosting the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit in its capacity as the current Chair of the ASEAN

September 06, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Jakarta

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meeting his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meeting his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Jakarta on September 6 and met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi to discuss with her the East Asia Summit to be held in Jakarta and the G20 Summit to take place in New Delhi.

Mr. Jaishankar met Ms. Marsudi soon after he arrived in the Indonesian capital to attend the ASEAN Summit-related meetings.

Indonesia is hosting the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit in its capacity as the current Chair of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

"Arrived in Jakarta to attend ASEAN Summit-related meetings. Delighted to meet my friend @Menlu_RI again. Our discussions focused on the East Asia Summit and the G20 Summit," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit on Thursday being hosted by Indonesia as the current Chair of ASEAN.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia’s King Mohammed bin Salman and other leaders will attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.

The G20 accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and 65% of the world population.

Related Topics

Indonesia / international relations

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.