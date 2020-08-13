Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 situation, vaccine cooperation with German foreign minister

New Delhi

13 August 2020 16:02 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

The two leaders also reviewed developments in Europe and Asia.

“Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN,” Mr. Jaishankar said in a tweet.

