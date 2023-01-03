ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar defends India's move to import Russian oil; says Europe imported 6 times more than India since Feb 2022

January 03, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Vienna

India's appetite for Russian oil has swelled ever since it started trading on discount as the West shunned it to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine

PTI

A file photo of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addressing the media in Vienna, Austria January 2, 2023. Mr. S. Jaishankar defended India’s move to import crude oil from Russia notwithstanding the growing disquiet over it by Western powers, saying that Europe has imported six times the fossil fuel energy from Russia than India has done since February 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has defended India's move to import crude oil from Russia notwithstanding the growing disquiet over it by Western powers, saying that Europe has imported six times the fossil fuel energy from Russia than India has done since February 2022.

Mr. Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour, also said that if the European political leadership would like to soften the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to their population, it's a privilege they should extend to other political leaderships as well.

"Europe has managed to reduce its imports while doing it in a manner that is comfortable. If at a (per capita income) of €60,000, you are so caring about your population, I have a population of $2,000. I also need energy, and I am not in a position to pay high prices for oil," Mr. Jaishankar said during an interview to Austria's national public broadcaster ORF on Monday.

Mr. Jaishankar also pointed out that Europe has imported six times the energy from Russia than India has done since February 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Essentially, if it was a matter of principle, why didn't Europe cut off energy from Moscow on February 25," he asked while replying to a question.

India's appetite for Russian oil has swelled ever since it started trading on discount as the West shunned it to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

ALSO READ
Data | India’s imports from Russia soar amid sanctions  

The Indian government has been vehemently defending its oil trade with Russia, saying it has to source oil from where it is the cheapest.

Russia has for the second month in a row remained India's top oil supplier in November, surpassing traditional sellers Iraq and Saudi Arabia, according to data from energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

Russia, which made up for just 0.2 per cent of all oil imported by India in the year to March 31, 2022, supplied 9,09,403 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to India in November.

It now makes up for more than a fifth of India's oil supplies.

The Western countries are gradually bringing down their energy purchases from Russia following its attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

Also Read | The great gamble on the Russian oil price cap

"What Europe is doing is also moving into the Middle East and diverting production out of the Middle East and raising prices. European actions are putting pressure on the global oil markets," Mr. Jaishankar said.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mr. Jaishankar reiterated India's position, saying it was on the side of peace and New Delhi's efforts have been to return to dialogue and diplomacy as differences cannot be settled through violence.

"In international relations, you have complicated situations. The countries concerned should resolve their issues through the path of peace and diplomacy," the minister explained.

ALSO READ
The great gamble on the Russian oil price cap

"At the end of the day, we make judgments in foreign policy on what we think are our long-term interests and what is good for the world," he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 25 last year, has had a far-reaching impact on the global energy system.

It has disrupted supply and demand patterns and fractured long-standing trading relationships and pushed up energy prices for many consumers and businesses around the world, hurting households, industries and entire economies of several nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US