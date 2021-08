Situation in Afghanistan critical, evacuating Indian personnel top priority: Centre at all-party meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File

New Delhi

26 August 2021 12:44 IST

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar briefs political leaders on Afghanistan situation

Evacuating Indian personnel from Afghanistan, where the situation is "critical", was a top priority, the government said on August 26 at the all-party meet, convened to brief on the Afghan situation.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

Besides Mr. Jaishankar, Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the briefing in the Parliament House Annexe.

Advertising

Advertising

India was trying to evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan, the Minister said and asserted that evacuating Indian personnel was a "top priority", according to some of the participants at the meeting.

The government also described the situation in the war-torn country as "critical" and said the Taliban has broken the promises made in the Doha agreement.

Among other things, the Doha pact, inked between the Taliban leaders and the U.S. in February 2020, envisaged religious freedom and democracy, with a government in Kabul that represented all sections of Afghan society.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T.R. Baalu, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are among those attending the meet.