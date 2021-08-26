Jaishankar briefs political leaders on Afghanistan situation

Besides the External Affairs Minister, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi were also present in the crucial meeting with the floor leaders of several political parties.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed leaders of political parties on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of the country last week.

Besides Mr. Jaishankar, Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the briefing in Parliament House annexe.

Apart from India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan, the ministers are also expected to share the government's assessment of the situation in the war-torn country.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T.R. Baalu, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel have been briefed in the crucial meet.