National

Jaishankar briefs political leaders on Afghanistan situation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed leaders of political parties on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of the country last week.

Besides Mr. Jaishankar, Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the briefing in Parliament House annexe.

Apart from India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan, the ministers are also expected to share the government's assessment of the situation in the war-torn country.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T.R. Baalu, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel have been briefed in the crucial meet.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2021 12:54:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jaishankar-briefs-political-leaders-on-afghanistan-situation/article36112751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY