Jaishankar arrives in Vietnam on four-day visit

October 15, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Hanoi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Vietnam on October 15 on the first leg of his two-nation trip to Southeast Asia during which he will discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral cooperation.

"Arrived in Vietnam today. Thank you @FMBuiThanhSon for the warm personal welcome at the renowned Tran Quoc pagoda. Looking forward to co-chairing the 18th Joint Commission Meeting tomorrow,” Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Soon after arrival in Hanoi, he visited the historical Tran Quoc Pagoda.

Constructed in the 6th century, the Tran Quoc Pagoda is the oldest Buddhist temple in Hanoi.

Mr. Jaishankar was welcomed by his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son at the renowned temple.

Sharing some photographs of his visit on X, Mr. Jaishankar said, "Visited the historical Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi. The age-old links between India and Vietnam are symbolised by the Bodhi tree here. Was gifted by President Rajendra Prasad in 1959 to President Ho Chi Minh."

The Minister is in Hanoi as part of his six-day visit to Vietnam and Singapore to shore up bilateral cooperation in diverse areas with these two strategically located Southeast Asian nations.

"India and Vietnam share a robust comprehensive strategic partnership. Vietnam is a key member of our Act East Policy. The External Affairs Minister's visit will provide an opportunity to review progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on October 14.

Mr. Jaishankar will also co-chair the 18th meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission on economic, trade and scientific and technological cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, it said.

"The External Affairs Minister will visit Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and is expected to hold talks with the Vietnamese leadership," the MEA said in a statement.

He will also meet members of the Indian community and unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City.

From Vietnam, Mr. Jaishankar will travel to Singapore for a visit from October 19 to 20.

