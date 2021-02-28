Jaish-ul-Hind says it kept gelatin near Ambani home

Mumbai

An organisation named Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for placing an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said all possible angles were being investigated in this connection.

The outfit claimed responsibility by posting a message on social messaging app Telegram, which went viral on social media and came to the notice of the Mumbai police, the official said.

A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near ‘Antilia’, the multi-storey residence of Mr. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening. The registration number on the vehicle’s number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Mr. Ambani’s security detail, police had said.