Jaish militant killed, 3 houses damaged in Shopian encounter: police

Srinagar

15 March 2021 03:24 IST

He was involved in several attacks on security forces, say police

A local Jaish-e-Muhammad militant was killed, 36 armour-piercing rounds were recovered and at least three houses were damaged at the encounter site in Shopian on Sunday.

“Due to darkness the operation, which started around 8 p.m. on Saturday, was suspended for the night. On Sunday morning, repeated announcements were made to the hiding terrorist to surrender. However, he fired on the joint search party, which was retaliated. So far one terrorist has been killed,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.

The militant was identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani from Rakh Narapora village in Shopian.

“The slain terrorist had been active since September 2020 and was involved in several attacks on the security forces,” the police said.

The Army said it recovered a U.S.-made M4 Carbine rifle, 36 armour-piercing rounds and three magazines at the encounter site. “₹9,600 was also recovered,” the Army said.

The police said all the recovered materials were entered into case records “to probe his complicity in other terror crimes”.

At least three houses caught fire during the encounter, the police said.

“During the encounter, three houses caught fire while a group of miscreants tried to disrupt the operation and created a law and order problem near the site,” the police spokesman said.

Locals said the houses were completely damaged.

The police said the cordon and search operation is still on to track the other hiding terrorists.

Locals said a 22-year-old youth was hit by pellets when the security forces chased the protesters in the area.

“Pellets hit the youth in the eyes,” they said.

He was admitted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

According to the police, “some miscreants” were injured when they tried to disrupt the operation.

The Internet services remain suspended in Shopian “as a precautionary measure”.