NationalSrinagar 10 December 2020 10:31 IST
Comments
Jaish militant held in J&K’s Budgam
Updated: 10 December 2020 10:31 IST
Tariq Ahmad Bhat was arrested during a ‘naka’ checking late on Wednesday night
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant in Budgam district of the union territory, officials said on Thursday.
Tariq Ahmad Bhat was arrested during a ‘naka’ checking late on Wednesday night, the police officials said.
They said a pistol and some incriminating material were recovered from his possession.
Bhat had reportedly joined militant ranks in September this year.
More In National
Read more...