Jaish militant held in J&K’s Budgam

PTI Srinagar 10 December 2020 10:31 IST
Updated: 10 December 2020 10:31 IST

Tariq Ahmad Bhat was arrested during a ‘naka’ checking late on Wednesday night

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant in Budgam district of the union territory, officials said on Thursday.

Tariq Ahmad Bhat was arrested during a ‘naka’ checking late on Wednesday night, the police officials said.

They said a pistol and some incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

Bhat had reportedly joined militant ranks in September this year.

