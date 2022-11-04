Jairam Ramesh’s remarks ‘unsavoury and unacceptable’, says Karan Singh

Ramesh had tweeted that he was surprised to see that Dr. Singh had ‘sidestepped’ Kiren Rijiju’s “hit job” on Nehru’s role in J&K accession to India

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on November 4, 2022 hit back at party colleague Jairam Ramesh for criticising his article in a leading daily and called the latter’s remarks as “unsavoury and unacceptable” and was based on “selective reading” of history.

On Thursday, reacting to Dr. Singh’s piece in an English newspaper, Mr. Ramesh had tweeted that he was surprised to see that Dr. Singh had “sidestepped” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s “hit job” on Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) accession to India.

At a time when the ministry of disinformation led by @KirenRijiju of BJP is busy day & night in discrediting the contributions of Nehru Ji in nation building, Ram Madhav from his own camp admits to truth & pens down an article rebutting Rijiju's lies & dishonest malicious claims. https://t.co/LCBtWJLY3opic.twitter.com/5Yi1GJMJBE — Dr.Jahanzaib Sirwal (@JhanzaibSirwal) November 4, 2022

“I notice that the irrepressible Jairam Ramesh has thought it fit to make a statement on my article in the Hindustan Times yesterday. He has made two points, both of which are unacceptable. He starts by alleging that in some way my article was against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This is absolutely preposterous. Pandit ji was my mentor ever since I entered public life at the age of 18 and I will always hold him in the highest regard. To suggest otherwise is outrageous,” said Dr. Singh in a statement.

“Jairam goes on to make some unsavoury remarks regarding my father. His reading of history is evidently selective. He could go to the book by Prem Shankar Jha and other books on Jammu & Kashmir to get a different view point... I am one of the last living eyewitnesses to the events preceding and following the signing of the Instrument of Accession which I have related in some detail in my autobiography,” he added.

While Mr. Rijiju, in an opinion piece titled “Five Nehruvian Blunders,” claimed that Maharaja Hari Singh was willing to join the Indian union even before August 1947 but Pandit Nehru blundered by dithering, Dr. Karan Singh in his piece had said “he had no such knowledge” and expressed doubts about the Law Minister’s claims.

Meanwhile, in a fresh attack on the Law Minister, on Friday, Mr. Ramesh tweeted, “Kiren Rijiju, the latest entrant to the Modi stable of Distorians, now says Nehru did not want Tawang to be part of India. This utter lie is exposed by 2 top secret telegrams that were declassified in 2018...”.