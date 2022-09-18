Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah re-introduction

Mr. Ramesh shared a letter in which he had asked Mr. Ranjitsinh to prepare a roadmap for the reintroduction of the Cheetah and include a detailed analysis of different potential sites.

PTI New Delhi
September 18, 2022 12:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday shared a letter on Twitter which, he said, initiated 'Project Cheetah' in 2009 and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a "pathological liar" for criticising previous governments of not making constructive efforts to reintroduce the big cat in India.

Also Read
Cheetah: Faster than most cars but low on stamina, struggles to protect its kill

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday hit out at the previous governments, saying no constructive efforts were made to reintroduce cheetahs in India after they became extinct from the country seven decades ago.

Mr. Modi had made the remarks after releasing three of the eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia into special enclosures in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"This was the letter that launched Project Cheetah in 2009. Our PM is a pathological liar. I couldn't lay my hands on this letter yesterday because of my preoccupation with the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Mr. Ramesh tweeted.

Along with the tweet he shared the letter he, as then Minister for Environment and Forests, had written to M.K. Ranjitsinh of the Wildlife Trust of India in 2009.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the letter, Mr. Ramesh had asked Mr. Ranjitsinh to prepare a roadmap for the reintroduction of the Cheetah and include a detailed analysis of different potential sites.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on Mr. Ramesh's remarks.

In his remarks on Saturday, Mr. Modi said, "It is unfortunate that we declared cheetahs extinct in 1952, but for decades no constructive efforts were made to reintroduce them in India. Now, with new strength and vigour, the country has embarked on the project of reviving the population of cheetahs during this 'amrit kaal'." The Congress had called Prime Minister Modi's release of Cheetahs in a Madhya Pradesh national park a "tamasha," orchestrated by him as another diversion from pressing national issues and the Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Mr. Ramesh had alleged the Prime Minister "hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance" and the Cheetah project was the latest example of that.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
politics
political parties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app