 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jairam Ramesh says no reason to celebrate increased women participation in workforce, highights wage fall and job quality deterioration

Jairam Ramesh criticises Modi Government for misleading increase in women’s Labour Force Participation Ratio, highlighting rural distress and declining wages

Updated - November 17, 2024 04:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Accusing the Narendra Modi Government of ignoring the fine print of the women’s Labour Force Participation Ratio (LFPR), which as per the government’s statement from last month, increased from 27% in 2017-18 to 41.7% in 2023-24, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh pointed out that 84% of this increase is actually in case of self-employed women many of who are engaged in unpaid family work.

Fall and rise in women’s work participation

The data, he said, reveals that the women entering the workforce as either salaried workers or self-employed are earning less today than they did six years ago.

What is the outlook on women’s employment? | Explained

The increase in women’s LFPR, he said, on a closer look reveals that it is primarily driven by rural women, whose entry into the labour force is driven by “economic distress”. He further pointed out that the proportion of rural women engaged in self-employment has jumped sharply from 57.7% (2017-18) to 73.5% (2023-24), and in case of urban women it has gone from 34.8% (2017-18) to 42.3% (2023-24). Unpaid family work by rural and urban women has risen from 31.7% (2017-18) to 36.7% (2023-24). 84% of the increase in the total women’s LFPR between 2017-18 and 2023-24 is accounted for by self-employment, which includes unpaid family work.

Falling percentages, failing work conditions: A deeper look into women’s employment in India

“Any modernising economy undergoes structural transformation as workers move from low-paying agricultural jobs to better prospects in manufacturing and service industries. This has tragically been reversed over the past decade,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The proportion of rural women working in agriculture has increased from 73.2% (2017-18) to 76.9% (2023-24), and remains above what it was even during the pandemic. Meanwhile the share of jobs in the modern services sector (health, education, IT etc.) for women has declined since 2021.

Underlining why the data is not promising, he also pointed out that there has been a significant dip in women’s income. “The final piece of this dismal picture is wages. After adjusting for inflation, the real average monthly wage of self-employed women plummeted by ₹3,073 between 2017-18 and 2023-24, a drop of 35%. The real wage of salaried female workers fell by ₹1,342, or a drop of 7%, over the same period,” he said.

The increase in women’s LFPR, he argued, is actually driven by rural distress and coupled with deterioration of quality of jobs and fall in real wages of female categories, gives no reason to celebrate.

“This should be seen as nothing less than a tragedy and another failed jumla of the Modi Government,” Mr. Ramesh added.

Published - November 17, 2024 04:16 pm IST

Related Topics

economy (general) / employment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.