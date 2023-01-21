Jairam Ramesh hits back after minister accuses Congress of pushing foreign vaccines' case during Covid

January 21, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of peddling "lies", after he alleged that the leaders of the opposition party were pushing the case of foreign vaccines after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Tagging a video of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's encounter with a journalist in Davos, Mr. Chandrasekhar said on Twitter that the pharmaceutical company tried to bully the Indian government into accepting conditions of indemnity.

"And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh kept pushing case of foreign vaccines during Covid," the Union minister of state for information and technology said.

Hitting back at Mr. Chandrasekhar, Mr. Ramesh tweeted on Friday: "Let not your ambition to climb the greasy pole make you more of a liar than you are."

On Saturday, Mr. Ramesh stepped up his attack on the Union minister, saying: "Rajeev_GoI, as minister concerned with regulating social media, you've misused it atrociously to peddle lies on me and my colleagues @PChidambaram_IN." "We won't take it lying down, meanwhile I wanted to call you out for what you really are. Will Twitter have the guts to expose you?" the Congress leader added.